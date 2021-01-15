Who Would Want the Liability Associated with a ‘Trump TV’?

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews Md., January 12, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Ten days and what feels like an eternity ago, I looked at some of the headwinds that would face a “Trump TV” effort, starting with the likelihood of lawsuits if Trump, on his new network, started claiming that Dominion voting machines helped steal the election, changed Trump votes to Biden votes, and so on.

Today the American Thinker website, in response to a letter from Dominion’s lawyers, published a full retraction of their past accusations and an apology:

These statements are completely false and have no basis in fact. Industry experts and public officials alike have confirmed that Dominion conducted itself appropriately and that there is simply no evidence to support these claims. It was wrong for us to publish these false statements. We apologize to Dominion for all of the harm this caused them and their employees. We also apologize to our readers for abandoning 9 journalistic principles and misrepresenting Dominion’s track record and its limited role in tabulating votes for the November 2020 election. We regret this grave error.

Of course, Trump’s always-controversial reputation has suffered serious damage in the past ten days, primarily but not exclusively because of the riots on Capitol Hill. And anyone signing on with the former president would have to wonder if he at some point might start raging that “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to protect our Constitution” again or contend that the riots and the assault upon police officers were “the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away,” as he declared in tweets that were removed by Twitter.

The odds of a “Trump TV” being formed — and companies wanting to advertise on it — are much smaller today.