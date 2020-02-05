The Corner

White House

Why Abortion-Rights Supporters Are Unhappy about Trump’s State of the Union

By
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., February 4, 2020. (Leah Millis/Pool/via Reuters)

During yesterday evening’s State of the Union address, President Trump welcomed and spoke about Ellie Schneider, a young girl who was delivered at just 21 weeks’ gestation, weighing less than a pound.

“Through the skill of her doctors and the prayers of her parents, little Ellie kept on winning the battle of life,” Trump said. “Today, Ellie is a strong, healthy two-year-old girl sitting with her amazing mother Robin in the gallery.” Here’s more from his remarks:

Ellie reminds us that every child is a miracle of life. And thanks to modern medical wonders, 50 percent of very premature babies delivered at the hospital where Ellie was born now survive. It’s an incredible thing. . . . That is why I’m also calling upon members of Congress here tonight to pass legislation finally banning the late-term abortion of babies.

This prompted predictably irritable commentary from the likes of Slate and Refinery29, featuring the headlines “Trump Used an Actual Toddler to Stoke Fear About Abortion at State of the Union” and “Donald Trump’s State Of The Union Attacked Abortion Rights In A Dangerous Way.”

Notice that the outrage here isn’t simply over Trump calling for policies to protect the unborn after fetal viability, such as the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would prohibit abortion after 20 weeks’ gestation based on research suggesting that fetuses have the capacity to feel pain at that point.

Rather, what really irked these abortion supporters was the fact that Trump highlighted the story of a young girl who, despite being delivered prematurely, was able to survive and thrive with the help of medical care. Apparently if you embrace unlimited abortion, this isn’t something you’re allowed to celebrate. There’s a reason for that.

“Trump and the pro-lifers who love him often equate fetuses with toddlers in an attempt to portray abortion as murder,” the author of the Slate piece writes. Intrinsically speaking, though, fetuses and toddlers are, of course, equal — though they aren’t the same in every respect. Ellie was the exact same human being, the same person, when she was a fetus that she was during last night’s State of the Union. The only things about her that changed were her stage of development and her location.

Comments

This is why stories about premature infants surviving are so threatening to supporters of unlimited abortion access. Pointing out that a two-year-old girl was once a premature infant — delivered and cared for at the same stage of fetal development that about 12,000 unborn human beings are killed in abortion each year in the U.S. — and, before that, a fetus, underscores the absurdity of the argument for abortion.

Either all human beings — of all sizes and races and genders and mental capacities, no matter where they are located — have inherent dignity and equal rights, or they don’t. Rationalizing abortion requires drawing illogical lines about how a person’s size or location or some other arbitrary characteristic reduces them to less than human, and Trump’s comments last night exposed that fact.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Culture

Making the Children Leave the Room

By
I think Kyle was exactly right in his post this morning criticizing last night’s Super Bowl halftime show, put on by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. “It was pure self-objectification, flaunting feminine sexual appeal for the purpose of titillation,” as he put it. I had the same thought; we talk a lot about ... Read More
Culture

Making the Children Leave the Room

By
I think Kyle was exactly right in his post this morning criticizing last night’s Super Bowl halftime show, put on by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. “It was pure self-objectification, flaunting feminine sexual appeal for the purpose of titillation,” as he put it. I had the same thought; we talk a lot about ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Art of Warping Elections

By
No sooner were Democrats’ Trump-Russia collusion charges debunked than they began to claim that Trump will do again in 2020 what Robert Mueller found he did not do in 2016: rig the election. After 22 months, nearly 500 subpoenas, and somewhere around $35 million in costs, special counsel Robert Mueller’s ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Art of Warping Elections

By
No sooner were Democrats’ Trump-Russia collusion charges debunked than they began to claim that Trump will do again in 2020 what Robert Mueller found he did not do in 2016: rig the election. After 22 months, nearly 500 subpoenas, and somewhere around $35 million in costs, special counsel Robert Mueller’s ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Unless more incriminating evidence emerges to dramatically alter public perception, the impeachment trial of Donald Trump is effectively over. It’s comforting, no doubt, to believe that Trump has survived this entire debacle because he possesses a tighter hold on his party than Barack Obama or George W. Bush ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Unless more incriminating evidence emerges to dramatically alter public perception, the impeachment trial of Donald Trump is effectively over. It’s comforting, no doubt, to believe that Trump has survived this entire debacle because he possesses a tighter hold on his party than Barack Obama or George W. Bush ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Mike Bloomberg’s Fatuous Super Bowl Ad

By
"Mike will get it done" is the concluding message of Mike Bloomberg's 60-second anti-gun Super Bowl commercial. Get what done? The commercial, which cost Bloomberg $11 million, is about a young aspiring football player who was shot to death. But if Bloomberg has a plan to stop people from being shot to death, I'd ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Mike Bloomberg’s Fatuous Super Bowl Ad

By
"Mike will get it done" is the concluding message of Mike Bloomberg's 60-second anti-gun Super Bowl commercial. Get what done? The commercial, which cost Bloomberg $11 million, is about a young aspiring football player who was shot to death. But if Bloomberg has a plan to stop people from being shot to death, I'd ... Read More
Elections

Andrew Yang Is the Most Likable 2020 Democrat

By
Des Moines, Iowa — Even as he warns that the Robot Apocalypse is rapidly descending upon us, Andrew Yang wants his fellow Americans to know that it’s still okay to laugh. While speaking to voters in the rural Iowa town of Grundy Center on Friday, Yang painted a bleak picture, arguing that Donald Trump is ... Read More
Elections

Andrew Yang Is the Most Likable 2020 Democrat

By
Des Moines, Iowa — Even as he warns that the Robot Apocalypse is rapidly descending upon us, Andrew Yang wants his fellow Americans to know that it’s still okay to laugh. While speaking to voters in the rural Iowa town of Grundy Center on Friday, Yang painted a bleak picture, arguing that Donald Trump is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

John Oliver, Vehemently Proud American

By
I find it amusing that after ripping America as an idiocratic nightmare every Sunday night for the last six years on HBO, John Oliver chose to become a citizen of this country above all others. Oliver hinted that he worried his paperwork might mysteriously get tied up due to his nonstop lambasting of the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

John Oliver, Vehemently Proud American

By
I find it amusing that after ripping America as an idiocratic nightmare every Sunday night for the last six years on HBO, John Oliver chose to become a citizen of this country above all others. Oliver hinted that he worried his paperwork might mysteriously get tied up due to his nonstop lambasting of the ... Read More
Elections

Making Sense of the Iowa Debacle

By
Great, giant gobs of cash and a year’s worth of hard work by activists, campaigns, and candidates were flushed down the toilet last night. Technocrat reformers, in trying to “fix” the Iowa caucus, have instead probably destroyed it forever. Democratic Party chairman Tom Perez saw fit to begin bragging ... Read More
Elections

Making Sense of the Iowa Debacle

By
Great, giant gobs of cash and a year’s worth of hard work by activists, campaigns, and candidates were flushed down the toilet last night. Technocrat reformers, in trying to “fix” the Iowa caucus, have instead probably destroyed it forever. Democratic Party chairman Tom Perez saw fit to begin bragging ... Read More
Culture

J. Lo’s Stripper Routine Was Not ‘Empowering’

By
At a press conference last week, Jennifer Lopez was asked about the prospect of being one of the two stars of the Super Bowl halftime show, billed as the first time two Latinas would do such a concert together. Lopez replied, “That statement alone to me is empowering. When I think of my daughter, when I think ... Read More
Culture

J. Lo’s Stripper Routine Was Not ‘Empowering’

By
At a press conference last week, Jennifer Lopez was asked about the prospect of being one of the two stars of the Super Bowl halftime show, billed as the first time two Latinas would do such a concert together. Lopez replied, “That statement alone to me is empowering. When I think of my daughter, when I think ... Read More