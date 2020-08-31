Why Andrew Sullivan Isn’t at New York Magazine

The Corner

I noted the parting of ways between writer and magazine here a few weeks ago. We now have some more clarity on the split, courtesy of a Ben Smith profile of Sullivan in the New York Times:

The new editor of New York, David Haskell, didn’t push him out because of any new controversy or organized staff revolt, the two New York employees said. Instead, the shift in culture had effectively made his publishing of “The Bell Curve” excerpt — and the fact that he never disavowed it — a firing offense . . .

Smith gives Sullivan credit for making the case for same-sex marriage early, while also saying that it “feels like ancient history.” Which puts in an interesting light the continuing controversy over Sullivan’s decision to run an excerpt back in 1994.

