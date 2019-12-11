Why Are Democrats Backing NAFTA 2.0?

The Corner

As I noted in a recent article suggesting President Trump was likely to get congressional approval for the deal, some House Democrats in districts that President Trump carried in 2016 seem to believe that backing him on this issue will help them look less partisan, especially given the continuing drive to impeach him. The other reason many of them are supporting the deal, as Jordan Weissmann points out at Slate: It’s “a deal that gives organized labor most of what it’s wanted for years.”

Ramesh Ponnuru

