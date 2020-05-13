Why Can’t You Just Drop the Russia Thing? Asks Russia-Obsessive Brian Stelter

Did you know there is a pandemic happening? Brian Stelter of CNN seems to think the existence of a public-health crisis means we should overlook the simultaneous existence of the political scandal that is the Trump–Russia-collusion fiasco.

Stelter relentlessly pushed the nonexistent collusion story for two and a half years. Now it looks like the highest levels of the Obama Administration launched a wild-goose chase based on nothing but conjecture and the dubious Steele dossier, apparently because they wanted to delegitimize a duly elected president, boost the fortunes of the Democratic Party, and nail Trump-linked officials on process crimes and filing errors. Stelter thinks Republicans should forget anything ever happened.

Advertisement

That’s rich. The Washington Free Beacon assembled a reel of Stelter talking obsessively about the Russia probe when it suited his political leanings. The video went viral immediately.