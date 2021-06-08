Why Cruise Ship Vaccination Requirements Are Different from Those of Other Institutions

A huge part of life is drawing distinctions.

This requires observation, foresight for likely consequences, and judgment — and even then, you can still get it wrong. This is hard. People who are really smart in one aspect of life can be really dumb in another part of life. Brilliant scientists can struggle with relationships, enormously empathetic people can struggle to manage their finances, and financial geniuses can find themselves experiencing constant friction with others. Experience can often help inform our judgment, but we can also jump to the wrong conclusion based upon experience.

One-size-fits-all approaches often backfire – sometimes quickly, sometimes …