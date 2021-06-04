Why Democrats Lost the White Working Class

Ezra Klein has an interview with Barack Obama where Klein makes this point: “In 2012, you won noncollege whites making less than $27,000 a year. Donald Trump then won them by more than 20 points.”

Matt Yglesias has an interesting post taking issue with Obama’s response, which blamed the changed media environment for Democrats losing these voters. Instead, Yglesias thinks it’s that Obama was relatively moderate on cultural issues compared to where Democrats are now:

Then, there’s immigration:

Obama was clearly the more immigration-friendly candidate relative to Romney’s idea of “self-deportation.” But Obama was maintaining considerable distance between himself and immigration activists in order to reduce the distance between himself and Romney.

Yglesias concludes, rightly I believe: