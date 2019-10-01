Why Impeachment Won’t Lead to a ‘Civil War Like Fracture’

Late Summer 2006: Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, purchase the hedge fund Paradigm Global Advisors. According to an unnamed executive quoted in Politico in August, James Biden declared to employees on his first day, “Don’t worry about investors. We've got people all around the world who want to ...
Read More
For generations, New Yorkers have been paying a cartel surcharge for taxis. A conspiracy of New York City government and business has carefully limited the number of taxi "medallions," without which it is illegal to operate a taxi that picks up pedestrians hailing drivers on the street. Owners of taxi medallions, ...
Read More
I had a great discussion on The Editors Thursday about my view that President Trump did nothing wrong in his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. My view seems to be the minority position, so it makes sense to lay it out as clearly as possible.
Much of the confusion around this ...
Read More
A sixth-grade girl who claimed her hair was cut by three fellow students in a racist attack on her school playground has admitted to making the story up, according to a statement from the Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Va. provided to the Washington Post.
The girl's family also issued a statement ...
Read More
Yesterday and again this morning, the president of the United States tweeted that Representative Adam Schiff should be questioned for “treason” and possibly arrested. He also approvingly quoted an absurd statement from an increasingly unhinged Trumpist pastor named Robert Jeffress that threatened a “Civil ...
Read More
‘I have listened and I have learned,” said Elizabeth Warren at a forum of Native American voters in Iowa last month. “Like anyone who’s being honest with themselves, I know that I have made mistakes. I am sorry for the harm I have caused.” Did any reporter ask her what harm, specifically, she’d ...
Read More
Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder on Tuesday, The Dallas Morning News first reported.
https://twitter.com/cassandrajar/status/1179059653981954048?s=20
The victim, Botham Jean, was killed in his own apartment by Guyger on Sept. 6, 2018. Jean’s family responded with ...
Read More
Andrew Gillum said Tuesday on Twitter that a decision by Judge Tammy Kemp to permit the use of the “Castle Doctrine” defense in the murder trial of former cop Amber Guyger was “plain racist.”
Gillum, the former Democratic mayor of Tallahasee, retweeted a CNN tweet explaining the Castle Doctrine and ...
Read More
Expect more desperate Iranian efforts to prompt a U.S. military response in the Persian Gulf. Trump’s sanctions have cut off 90 percent of Iran’s oil revenues. Soon Tehran’s shattered economy will be followed by more pent-up domestic unrest of the sort that Barack Obama ignored in 2009, when he felt that ...
Read More