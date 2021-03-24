Why Is Michigan Seeing a Surge in New COVID-19 Cases?

In early 2020, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer probably ranked only second to Andrew Cuomo in terms of glowing national press coverage. She even rated her own prayer candle. Nutjob militia types seemed to deem her public enemy No. 1.
Those less inclined to give Whitmer the benefit of the doubt noticed her bonkers executive order, declaring stores of more than 50,000 feet must close areas of the store that sell carpet or flooring, furniture, garden centers or plant nurseries, or paint, her confusing and contradictory executive orders on what was permitted during lockdown, her decision to violate her own social-distancing orders, her blatantly …