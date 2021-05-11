Why Is Twitter Letting Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei Incite Rocket Attacks on Israeli Civilians?

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. (REUTERS/Caren Firouz)

As the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians intensified on Tuesday night, Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who helps fund and direct Hamas’s actions, tweeted out the following:

Palestinians are awake and determined. They must continue this path. One can only talk with the language of power with these criminals. They must increase their strength, stand strong, confront the enemy, and force them to stop their crimes. #FreePalestine — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 11, 2021

Within minutes, the IDF reported sirens were sounding in Tel Aviv as one of its largest cities came under a barrage of rocket fire.

It’s worth remembering that when Donald Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter while still an office holder, Twitter cited, “the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Yet in this case Ayatollah is using Twitter to directly signal to his terrorist proxy group Hamas that they should continue attacking civilians. Why does that not count as inciting violence?

To be clear, this is not a one off tweet by Ayatollah. He has continually used the account to urge Palestinian terrorists to continue attacks on Israel. Here is a sampling of tweets over just the past few days.

Since day 1, Zionists turned occupied Palestine into a base for terrorism. Israel isn’t a country; it’s a #TerroristCamp against Palestinians & other Muslim nations. Fighting this despotic regime is fighting against oppression & terrorism. And this is everyone’s responsibility. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 7, 2021

I tell you with confidence, “The downward spiral leading to the decline of the hostile Zionist regime has started and will not stop.”#FreePalestine #القدس_أقرب — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 7, 2021

All Palestinians, including those in Gaza, in Quds, in the West Bank, in the lands of 1948 & even those in refugee camps, form a single unit. They should adopt a #StrategyofCoalescence. Every part should defend other parts & under pressure use the tools at their disposal. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 7, 2021

All Palestinians, including those in Gaza, in Quds, in the West Bank, in the lands of 1948 and even those in refugee camps, form a single unit. They should adopt a #StrategyofCoalescence. Every part should defend other parts and under pressure use the tools at their disposal. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 10, 2021

Will Twitter apply its Trump standard and ban Khamenei? Or is Jewish blood just cheap to them?