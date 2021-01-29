Why March for Life?

Below is Lyla Stensrud, born at 21 weeks, in 2014. She is perhaps the most premature surviving infant in the United States — though soon medical technology will break that record. Somewhere around 10,000–15,000 viable or near-viable babies just like Lyla are aborted every year. Not only does our new president, at the behest of his party, support the legality of this heinous practice, but he also recently signed an executive order that allows American tax dollars to provide or promote abortion around the globe, and he backs the elimination of the Hyde amendment, which would allow the federal government to fund killing at home.

Now here is Lyla Stensrud at four years of age. I have yet to hear anyone offer a good argument — other than pointing to the extreme rare cases that genuinely threaten the life of the mother — as to why it is either moral or legal to end the life of thousands of children like Lyla every year.