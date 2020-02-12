The Corner

Elections

Why Pete Buttigieg Can Win

By

Because he’s the man who can turn the page on a dangerously divided and frighteningly polarized world. Because the best way to govern is the right way to win, and the right way to win is to focus on the future. Because this election isn’t just historic, it’s urgent. Because anyone looking forward knows this is our one chance, our one shot, not just to end the era of Donald Trump, but to launch the era that must come next.

Because he knows policy matters. And there are only three ways to shape our democracy and move us into a different future:

  • Building a working American majority around the issues we need to tackle.
  • Engaging in power of a politics defined by addition, not subtraction.
  • Galvanizing not polarizing.

Just imagine, it’s easy if you try, what would be possible right now with ideas that were bold enough to meet the challenges of our time, but big enough as well that they could unify the American people. There is a hunger in this country for solutions that deal with the future. After all, this world is not divided into good people and bad people, it’s about what leadership can draw out of us.

Sure, it’s a topsy-turvy world out there, and maybe our problems don’t amount to a hill of beans. But this is our hill. And these are our beans. As a great man once didn’t say, “We must move forward, not backward; upward, not forward; and always twirling, twirling, twirling towards freedom.”

David Harsanyi

