Why the Check’s Not in the Mail

I don’t begrudge the president his desire to take credit for relief checks from the government. It doesn’t strike me as all that different from all those “funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act” signs on projects following the Obama-era stimulus. But people shouldn’t face delays in getting relief to accommodate Trump. The Washington Post reports that is what’s happening:

The decision to have the paper checks bear Trump’s name, in the works for weeks, according to a Treasury official, was announced early Tuesday to the IRS’s information technology team. The team, working from home, is now racing to implement a programming change that two senior IRS officials said will probably lead to a delay in issuing the first batch of paper checks. They are scheduled to be sent Thursday to the Bureau of the Fiscal Service for printing and issuing.

The story quotes a Treasury spokeswoman who says there is “absolutely no delay,” but her point seems to be that the checks are going out faster than stimulus checks went out in 2008, not that they are going out as fast as they would be without having to have Trump’s name.