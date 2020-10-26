The Corner

Law & the Courts

Why the Democrats Failed Against Judge Barrett

By

I go into some of the reasons in Bloomberg Opinion.

Four of the last 14 vacancies on the Supreme Court arose when different parties controlled the White House and a majority in the Senate. In those cases, the president’s initial nominee didn’t make it through half the time. When the president and the Senate were allied, on the other hand, 9 of 10 initial nominees were confirmed.

That’s the simplest explanation for why Judge Amy Coney Barrett is about to be confirmed to the Supreme Court: Republicans have the votes. What the balance of power doesn’t explain is rising public support for Barrett. . . .

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

