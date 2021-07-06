Why the Intelligence Review on COVID-19 Probably Won’t Offer Clear Answers

We are now almost halfway through the 90-day period that President Biden set for the U.S. intelligence community to redouble “efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion” about the origin of COVID-19. Sometime in the middle of July, President Biden is scheduled to receive an update on those efforts.

It will be a pleasant surprise if the U.S. intelligence community’s review comes to any definitive answers, or even leans strongly in one direction between the lab-leak hypothesis and hypothesis that the virus jumped into a human being in some manner entirely unconnected to …