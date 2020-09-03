The Corner

National Review

Wick’s Burning Passion

By

I cannot recommend Jack Fowler’s remembrance of Wick Allison enough.

Comments

Wick Allison was one of the most memorable people I’ve ever encountered. Our meeting in a New York hotel was brief and yet it included a sin so memorable, and an act of generosity so gratuitous, that neither would be appropriate to recount in detail. Wick helped salvage The American Conservative a decade ago. In the act, he probably kept me in journalism at a time when I thought political journalism was dying. My family can bless and curse him for that.

What I will never forget is his smile and laugh. He was as big and ambitious as the city he loved, Big D. He smiled like a man who was carrying a pistol unlatched. Like he was always about to do something memorable. His family, particularly his daughter Maisie — just as fiery, I think — is in my prayers.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

On Nancy Pelosi’s Haircut

By
Nancy Pelosi has great hair. Say what you will about the 80-year-old speaker of the House — that she is a cynical crackpot, a content-free culpably vicious partisan hack, the kind of ward-heeler who gives ward-heelers a bad name — her hair is perfect, like that werewolf drinking piña coladas at Trader ... Read More
Politics & Policy

On Nancy Pelosi’s Haircut

By
Nancy Pelosi has great hair. Say what you will about the 80-year-old speaker of the House — that she is a cynical crackpot, a content-free culpably vicious partisan hack, the kind of ward-heeler who gives ward-heelers a bad name — her hair is perfect, like that werewolf drinking piña coladas at Trader ... Read More
Elections

Biden Is a Prisoner of His Own Paradoxes

By
Joe Biden and his handlers know that he should be out and about, weighing in daily on the issues of the campaign. In impromptu interviews, Biden should be offering alternative plans for dealing with the virus, the lockdown, the economic recovery, the violence and the looting, the racial tensions. Yet ... Read More
Elections

Biden Is a Prisoner of His Own Paradoxes

By
Joe Biden and his handlers know that he should be out and about, weighing in daily on the issues of the campaign. In impromptu interviews, Biden should be offering alternative plans for dealing with the virus, the lockdown, the economic recovery, the violence and the looting, the racial tensions. Yet ... Read More