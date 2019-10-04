The Corner

White House

Will Barr and Durham Really Find a ‘Bombshell’?

By
President Donald Trump at the White House, September 30, 2019. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Did you notice that for the past few years, the biggest stories in American politics basically amounted to waiting for reports from law-enforcement agencies? We keep getting told that bombshells on par with Watergate are just around the corner . . . and then when the final reports arrive, the facts are more complicated and muddier than suggested and turn out to be less consequential.

Just wait until the FBI completes its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s server! Eh, James Comey said Clinton and her colleagues were “extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information” but did not recommend prosecution.

Just wait until Robert Mueller finishes his investigation into Trump and Russia’s actions during the 2016 election! Eh, you saw what we got there. Insufficient evidence to prove criminal conspiracy, some presidential desire to impede the investigation, but not enough provable actions.

Just wait until the Department of Justice Inspector General finishes its review of the FBI and its actions during the 2016 campaign! Eh, the inspector general included some criticism of Comey, but it didn’t recommend any prosecution. The IG’s office said it was “deeply troubled” by the text messages sent by Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, but the report stated it found no evidence that their personal views influenced decisions that were made in the Clinton email investigation.

Just wait until the Department of Justice Inspector General finishes the investigation into Comey’s decision to keep several memos he produced as FBI director! Eh, the report criticized “the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive investigative information, obtained during the course of FBI employment, in order to achieve a personally desired outcome” but did not recommend prosecution of Comey.

Comments

Now we’re being told to just wait until Attorney General Barr and prosecutor John Durham complete their investigation into how the investigation into Trump in 2016 began. Depending upon who you ask, this investigation is either “an investigation that Americans demanded,” led by “a man of unimpeachable character” (Mark Thiessen) or a reckless exercise that “endangers relationships with key U.S. allies” (Sen. Mark Warner).

Maybe Barr and Durham really will find something that shakes American politics to its foundation. Or maybe it will be like the inspector general’s report on “Fast and Furious,” or  “Fitzmas,” or the 9/11 Commission, or . . .

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Education

Unrest and Inaction at Notre Dame

By
All is not well at my alma mater, the University of Notre Dame. A couple of weeks ago, anonymous students put up unauthorized posters on campus that read “There’s queer blood on homophobic hands,” suggesting that Notre Dame students, faculty, and alumni were responsible for violence. Here’s more on the ... Read More
U.S.

Here Comes Bush . . . ?

By
A source in Texas told me that George P. Bush, currently the state’s land commissioner, already is running a quiet campaign for lieutenant governor. His people would not exactly confirm that, but what they did say was, in a sense, more interesting: Who says it’s lieutenant governor? “While he wouldn’t ... Read More
U.S.

NRA 1, San Francisco Board of Supervisors 0

By
Remember last month when San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors passed a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization and ordered city employees to “take every reasonable step to limit” business interactions with the NRA and its supporters? The one that our David ... Read More
White House

The Senate Should Change Its Rules on Impeachment

By
Now that the House has launched an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, the Senate should reform its antiquated rules for the looming trial. Under current procedures, a trial produces the worst of both worlds. If the House has a flimsy case, the Senate must still put the country through the wrenching, ... Read More
Film & TV

Joker: The Most Unsettling of All Comic-Book Movies

By
Where does evil come from? Joker offers the most banal answer imaginable -- budget cuts for social workers -- but it’s a devastatingly effective portrait of a serial killer in formation, bringing to mind a long, sickening line of American psychos. More than any comic-book movie to date, Joker, directed with ... Read More
U.S.

Hunter Biden: The Most Comprehensive Timeline

By
Late Summer 2006: Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, purchase the hedge fund Paradigm Global Advisors. According to an unnamed executive quoted in Politico in August, James Biden declared to employees on his first day, “Don’t worry about investors. We've got people all around the world who want to ... Read More