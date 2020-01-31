Will Bloomberg Make the Stage?

Politico reports that the DNC has changed its rules in a way that could allow Mayor Mike Bloomberg to make it onto the debate stage.

The Democratic National Committee is drastically revising its criteria to participate in primary debates after New Hampshire, doubling the polling threshold and eliminating the individual donor requirement, which could pave the way for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg to make the stage beginning in mid-February.

I’ve considered all the scenarios where Mike Bloomberg becomes a major factor in the race fanciful. I just can’t imagine, that in a panic over Bernie Sanders, Democrats would rush to yet another person who has never held elected office as a Democrat to save them. But perhaps this little rule change is a sign of things to come.