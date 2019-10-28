The Corner

White House

Will Impeachment Change Opinions of Trump?

By
President Donald Trump outside U.N. headquarters in New York City, September 24, 2019 (Yana Paskova/Reuters)

 Robert Samuelson’s latest column on impeachment brought to mind Lincoln’s remark during his first debate with Douglas: “With public sentiment, nothing can fail; without it, nothing can succeed.”

Samuelson notes that, if the House impeaches President Trump, at least 20 Republican Senators would have to vote with every Democrat to remove him from office. “For now,” he writes, “the Democrats have zero.”

That may be an overstatement. GOP senators criticize the impeachment process, while avoiding extended discussions of the president’s underlying behavior. Fifty of 53 Republican senators have joined Lindsey Graham’s call for the House to authorize its impeachment inquiry.

Republican opinion of Trump has to turn squarely against him for impeachment to succeed. What are the chances of this happening? Not great.

Samuelson acknowledges that public opinion is sticky. People don’t like changing their minds. “People define themselves by their beliefs. It’s who they are and want to be.” Their views of Trump are like hardened concrete. “At least for his core supporters, Trump has seemed remarkably adept at controlling the narrative of his presidency.”

Samuelson offers two examples of shifts in public opinion: same-sex marriage and marijuana legalization. The public changed its mind about both. But advocates of impeachment shouldn’t get their hopes up. The comparison between cultural issues and political figures is misguided.

The timeline for cultural change is much longer than the political calendar. It took decades for the public to accept same-sex marriage and pot. The rising generation is responsible for much of the difference in attitude.

House Democrats hope to vote on impeachment by the end of 2019. Absent some technological breakthrough, there is not enough time for a pro-conviction GOP youth movement to be born, come of age, and displace Senate Republicans.

Comments

The Democratic strategy, Samuelson writes, “is premised on the hope that further shocking revelations will alter the political climate. Trump’s image will be so shattered that Republican senators will feel free to join the revolt against him.” This assumes the aim of the Democratic strategy is Trump’s removal, and not simply weakening him ahead of reelection while putting at-risk Republican senators like Susan Collins and Cory Gardner in difficult positions.

The record is clear that not much Donald Trump does shocks conservative Republicans. They are prepared to tolerate a high degree of instability and dysfunction simply to prevent the Democratic left from gaining power. They would have to reject this bargain rapidly, wildly, stunningly, and decisively for the Senate to remove the president from office. As Lincoln said: Public sentiment is everything.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

Stop Claiming ‘No Quid Pro Quo’

By
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-column series this weekend, dealing with recent developments in the impeachment inquiry that House Democrats are conducting in connection with President Trump’s dealings with the government of Ukraine. Quid pro quo . . . it’s the new “by the book.” You ... Read More
Politics & Policy

From Woke to Broke

By
‘The fact is there is no more money. Period,” says Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot. She’s talking about the teachers’ strike that has paralyzed her city’s public schools — enrollment 360,000 — for the past week. The public employee union is demanding more: more money for salaries (only eight states ... Read More
White House

Shapiro on Ukrainegate

By
Ben Shapiro thinks there are two possible explanations for President Trump’s conduct — and one of them, if true, nullifies the case for impeachment. One explanation he calls “the Get Biden Theory.” The one he considers more plausible he calls the “Miasma of Corruption Theory.” It’s the story not of ... Read More
White House

Did Trump Abuse His Power with Ukraine?

By
The centerpiece of the Democrats’ push to impeach Donald Trump is the charge that he abused the power of the presidency by using U.S. aid to Ukraine as leverage to secure Ukrainian cooperation in investigations of political opponents. Do they have a case? Ultimately, that depends on the evidence. But first we ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Treason of the Elites

By
In the late 1970s, a little-known left-wing professor and activist decided to embark on a three-year-long project to balance the alleged patriotic bias in American historical writing. His name was Howard Zinn, and his project became the book A People’s History of the United States, a desecration of American ... Read More
Elections

The Problem with President Pence

By
Republican senators will soon be receiving an invitation to tear apart the GOP ahead of the 2020 elections, and they are going to decline to accept it. It’s a trope of pro-impeachment commentary that it should be simple for Republican senators to swap out President Donald Trump, who puts them in awkward ... Read More