The Corner

Economy & Business

Will Labor-Force Participation Ever Recover?

By
People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment benefits, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, in Fort Smith, Ark., April 6, 2020. (Nick Oxford/Reuters)

An increasing percentage of native-born men ages 25-54 (“prime age”) are neither working nor looking for work. The trend has been ongoing for decades, but recessions seem to accelerate it. As the figure below indicates, after prime-age men dropped out of the labor force in large numbers during the 2001 and 2008-2009 recessions, many never returned. Will the same thing happen after the COVID-19 downturn? The situation is worrisome:

The figure is adapted from a new report I coauthored for the Center for Immigration Studies. The blue line shows that the percentage of native-born prime-age men who are not in the labor force rose from 12 percent in April 2019 to a record 14 percent in April 2020. Prime-age men without a bachelor’s degree (the orange line) are now at 18 percent, up from 15 percent a year ago.

Perhaps this recession is unique, caused as it was by a virus and a lockdown rather than by structural problems with the economy as a whole. Perhaps “out of the labor force” is a misleading category right now for men who are unable (rather than unwilling) to look for work during the lockdown. Perhaps these men will go right back to work after the threat of the virus recedes and the states fully reopen. Time will tell, but the historical pattern is ominous. If states continue to clamp down on business activity, one consequence could be labor-force dropout that persists long after the economy has officially recovered.

The situation among male youths ages 16 to 24 is an additional cause for concern. As the green line indicates, over a quarter of young men who are not in school are also not in the labor force. They are the prime-age men of the near future, but they are losing potential experience that could be crucial for acclimating to the world of work. Caveats about the data apply again here, since school closures appear to have added about 2.5 percentage points to the normal fraction of youth who are listed as “not in school.” Nevertheless, the risk of men suffering a long-term separation from the labor market is real.

Comments

So what to do? First, let’s continue the phased reopenings. A second wave of the virus is possible, but permanent economic harm to millions of families is also possible. Once we acknowledge that there is significant downside risk to reopening and to not reopening, it becomes even more imperative to seek the least disruptive measures necessary to control the virus. A full lockdown should be a last resort.

Second, I’ve written extensively about how low-skill immigration serves as a kind of band-aid over the problem of labor-force dropout among natives. The availability of immigrants allows us to ignore the social and economic problems that cause native men to drop out of the labor force in the first place. Given the restrictions on immigration currently in place, now is a good time to start rethinking what immigration policy should look like when life goes back to normal.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Jason Richwine is a public-policy analyst and a contributor to National Review Online.

Most Popular

U.S.

Quarantine for Thee, but Not for Me

By
On the menu today: Certain elites have simply opted out of quarantine rules; wondering how much our news environment should be able to shift to non-virus news; the CDC says you’re less likely to catch the coronavirus from touching objects. One Pandemic and Quarantine for the Elites, Another for Everyone ... Read More
U.S.

Quarantine for Thee, but Not for Me

By
On the menu today: Certain elites have simply opted out of quarantine rules; wondering how much our news environment should be able to shift to non-virus news; the CDC says you’re less likely to catch the coronavirus from touching objects. One Pandemic and Quarantine for the Elites, Another for Everyone ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Sullivan on Sullivan

By
General Flynn’s counsel, Sidney Powell, has filed petition for a writ of mandamus in the D.C. Circuit, seeking to have the appeals court instruct District judge Emmet Sullivan end his tantrum over the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case. Judge Sullivan’s antics include inviting a torrent of ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Sullivan on Sullivan

By
General Flynn’s counsel, Sidney Powell, has filed petition for a writ of mandamus in the D.C. Circuit, seeking to have the appeals court instruct District judge Emmet Sullivan end his tantrum over the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case. Judge Sullivan’s antics include inviting a torrent of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Twenty Questions for Barack Obama

By
Over the last two weeks, considerable evidence has been released related to what appears to be a major, historic political scandal. The declassification of Susan Rice's CYA email to herself alone raises a multitude of questions. Yet the mainstream media, who've suddenly become invincibly incurious about ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Twenty Questions for Barack Obama

By
Over the last two weeks, considerable evidence has been released related to what appears to be a major, historic political scandal. The declassification of Susan Rice's CYA email to herself alone raises a multitude of questions. Yet the mainstream media, who've suddenly become invincibly incurious about ... Read More
U.S.

Across the Wide, Growing American Divide

By
Red- and blue-state America was already divided before the coronavirus epidemic hit. Globalization had enriched the East Coast and West Coast corridors but hollowed out much in between. The traditional values of small towns and rural counties were increasingly at odds with postmodern lifestyles in the ... Read More
U.S.

Across the Wide, Growing American Divide

By
Red- and blue-state America was already divided before the coronavirus epidemic hit. Globalization had enriched the East Coast and West Coast corridors but hollowed out much in between. The traditional values of small towns and rural counties were increasingly at odds with postmodern lifestyles in the ... Read More
Elections

Switching from Trump to Biden

By
A survey has 9 percent of Trump's 2016 voters jumping ship: "These Trump-Biden voters’ views may be summarized as progressive on economics and moderate to conservative on social issues." They sound a lot like the Obama-to-Trump voters, and some of them are surely the same people. Read More
Elections

Switching from Trump to Biden

By
A survey has 9 percent of Trump's 2016 voters jumping ship: "These Trump-Biden voters’ views may be summarized as progressive on economics and moderate to conservative on social issues." They sound a lot like the Obama-to-Trump voters, and some of them are surely the same people. Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

Venezuela, for a Season

By
‘Ground chuck, where art thou?” We may not yet have a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, but we are well on our way to extracting from that virus a vaccine against a far deadlier plague: socialism, which in the 20th century alone killed more than three times as many people as HIV did in the same time, ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

Venezuela, for a Season

By
‘Ground chuck, where art thou?” We may not yet have a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, but we are well on our way to extracting from that virus a vaccine against a far deadlier plague: socialism, which in the 20th century alone killed more than three times as many people as HIV did in the same time, ... Read More