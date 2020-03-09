Will New Coronavirus Cases Quickly Flatten Out?

Coronavirus cases are increasing, but seem to be increasing at a decreasing rate. pic.twitter.com/gnvtS5Ie1c — Michael R. Strain (@MichaelRStrain) March 9, 2020

Notes: (1) Who knows how reliable the data are out of China. (2) South Korea, which seems to be following the same pattern as China, has been much better about testing than the United States. (3) There is massive, massive uncertainty about how the virus behaves, and about the rate at which people will be infected. (4) The infection rate will depend on adequate testing and treatment.

So take this chart with a grain of salt. Still, if this is accurate and representative, it is a bit of good news. It suggests that new cases in the United States could — could, certainly not will — start to flatten out in about a week.