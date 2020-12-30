Will Objecting to the Electoral College Certification Now Help Anyone in 2024?

As noted on the home page, Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) says he plans to object during the Electoral College certification process when a joint session of Congress meets on January 6.
“I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws,” Hawley said in a statement. “And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden.”