Will There Be a Religious Awakening?

Robert Nicholson of the Philos Project and I discussed this on a National Review Institute hosted call yesterday. Here is the recording of our discussion (apologies for my technical glitch toward the beginning). As you will hear, the starting point for our discussion was Robert’s recent “Houses of Worship” oped in the Wall Street Journal. Among other things, we tried to get practical, and took some questions toward the end.

Advertisement

This was part of NRI’s “virus-free forums” programming Linday mentioned earlier — content in this Coronavirus time. Watch for more, including more on faith in these times, to come.