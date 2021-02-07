Will We End Up with a ‘Reality Czar’?

Writing for the Foundation for Economic Education, Professor Gary Galles argues against the idea that has been put forward by sundry left-wing zealots for the appointment of a “reality czar,” with powers to suppress what he or she finds to be lies and misinformation. That would be done, of course, only in the interests of national unity.

Advertisement

If we manage to escape from this shockingly authoritarian idea, it won’t be because the leaders of the Democratic Party think there is anything intrinsically wrong with the use of government power to silence their critics. They don’t. Unlike older Democrats such as, oh, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, they have no qualms about “winning” in politics through the use of coercion.