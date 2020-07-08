The Corner

Impromptus today is the usual mélange, including the “cancel culture,” Russia, trade, writing, and golf.

A quick word on writing: In 1997, I reviewed WFB’s The Right Word, and said,

For a demonstration of Buckley in stylistic splendor, I invite readers to locate the November 25, 1996, issue of National Review, in which Buckley has a piece on cigars. Now, I, personally, would usually rather slit my throat than read about cigars, but so glittering is this essay that I had no choice but to xerox it, to keep as an example of what “the performing writer” (Buckley’s words) can do.

I would like to give you a couple of items here on the Corner, just light. (Heaviness abounds.) In my Impromptus on Monday, I mentioned the man in Michigan who won the lottery — $4 million. Twice. I mean, he won $4 million, by scratching a card, twice, in the space of three years. Go figure.

A reader writes,

Jay, you reminded me of an amazing story from here in Canada. The Sutter family of Viking, Alberta, had seven sons. Six made it to the NHL — as have three of the Sutter grandchildren — but the other son stayed behind, for his own reasons. Later, he won the lottery.

Here is a brief video, telling the story.

Here is a video from this morning: showing Igor Levit, the great pianist, playing a bit of “Someday My Prince Will Come.” In addition to appreciating the beautiful playing, I thought of an old joke, learned from my dad. Not sure if he made it up. I’ll ask him. And the joke may be lost on the young, what with revolutions in technology. But here goes:

Did you hear about the man waiting in line at the Kodak store, singing, “Someday my prints will come”?

Culture

Two NFL Apologies

By
So Drew Brees defended the American flag and all it stands for, said he didn’t agree with kneeling for the national anthem and correctly described this gesture of open disrespect as disrespect. "Is everything right with our country right now?" said the Saints' future Hall of Famer. "No, it is not. We still have ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Chesterton’s Cops

By
Conservatives are big on “Chesterton’s fence.” That’s G. K. Chesterton’s principle that you cannot reform what you do not understand, that you should not for the sake of convenience knock down a fence until you understand why it was put up in the first place. When encountering a fence in his way, ... Read More
Education

Destroy the ‘Public’ Education System

By
‘Public” schools have been a catastrophe for the United States. This certainly isn’t an original assertion, but as we watch thousands of authoritarian brats tearing down the legacies of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, it’s more apparent than ever. State-run schools have undercut two fundamental ... Read More
Media

The Unrelenting Assault on President Trump

By
There has never been a presidential campaign in the United States where the administration was so massively opposed by the principal media outlets as in this election. Nor, in at least a century, have the national political media so widely and thoroughly discarded the traditional criterion for journalistic ... Read More
Media

The Media’s War on Words

By
I recently ran across a piece in the Philadelphia Inquirer that lays out four racist words and phrases that should be banished from the English language. It begins like this: Editor’s note: Please be aware offensive terms are repeated here solely for the purpose of identifying and analyzing them honestly. ... Read More
NR PLUS Impromptus

Canceled, &c.

By
There was a headline last week: “Boeing Communications Chief Resigns Over Decades-Old Article on Women in Combat.” Find the story here. It explains that “Niel Golightly abruptly resigned on Thursday, following an employee’s complaint over an article the former U.S. military pilot wrote 33 years ago ... Read More
Culture

Why Progressives Wage War on History

By
Princeton University’s decision to remove the name “Woodrow Wilson” from its School of Public and International Affairs is a big win for progressive activists, and the implications will extend far beyond the campus. It hardly surprises me, in today’s polarizing environment, that my alma mater caved to ... Read More
