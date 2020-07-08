Impromptus today is the usual mélange, including the “cancel culture,” Russia, trade, writing, and golf.

A quick word on writing: In 1997, I reviewed WFB’s The Right Word, and said,

For a demonstration of Buckley in stylistic splendor, I invite readers to locate the November 25, 1996, issue of National Review, in which Buckley has a piece on cigars. Now, I, personally, would usually rather slit my throat than read about cigars, but so glittering is this essay that I had no choice but to xerox it, to keep as an example of what “the performing writer” (Buckley’s words) can do.

I would like to give you a couple of items here on the Corner, just light. (Heaviness abounds.) In my Impromptus on Monday, I mentioned the man in Michigan who won the lottery — $4 million. Twice. I mean, he won $4 million, by scratching a card, twice, in the space of three years. Go figure.

A reader writes,

Jay, you reminded me of an amazing story from here in Canada. The Sutter family of Viking, Alberta, had seven sons. Six made it to the NHL — as have three of the Sutter grandchildren — but the other son stayed behind, for his own reasons. Later, he won the lottery.

Here is a brief video, telling the story.

Here is a video from this morning: showing Igor Levit, the great pianist, playing a bit of “Someday My Prince Will Come.” In addition to appreciating the beautiful playing, I thought of an old joke, learned from my dad. Not sure if he made it up. I’ll ask him. And the joke may be lost on the young, what with revolutions in technology. But here goes:

Did you hear about the man waiting in line at the Kodak store, singing, “Someday my prints will come”?