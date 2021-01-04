Winter Reading

A new year is upon us, and with it the new Winter 2021 issue of National Affairs. Among the essays in this issue:
- Casey Burgat and Matt Glassman on our politics after Trump
- Richard Reinsch on why the republic is stronger than it looks
- Jeremy Rozansky on precedent in the new Court
- Michael McShane on home-schooling hybrids
- Kay Hymowitz on the cultural contradictions of American education
- Korok Ray on innovation and higher education
- Howard Husock on the value of housing diversity
- Martha Bayles on the Voice of America
- Erika Bachiochi on real women’s equality
- Ronald Dworkin on the helping professions
- Jonathan Rauch on the value of professionalism
- Elizabeth Corey on the dangers of “cultural humility”
- Algis Valiunas on what American history used to be
