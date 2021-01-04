Winter Reading

The Corner

A new year is upon us, and with it the new Winter 2021 issue of National Affairs. Among the essays in this issue:

  • Casey Burgat and Matt Glassman on our politics after Trump
  • Richard Reinsch on why the republic is stronger than it looks
  • Jeremy Rozansky on precedent in the new Court
  • Michael McShane on home-schooling hybrids
  • Kay Hymowitz on the cultural contradictions of American education
  • Korok Ray on innovation and higher education
  • Howard Husock on the value of housing diversity
  • Martha Bayles on the Voice of America
  • Erika Bachiochi on real women’s equality
  • Ronald Dworkin on the helping professions
  • Jonathan Rauch on the value of professionalism
  • Elizabeth Corey on the dangers of “cultural humility”
  • Algis Valiunas on what American history used to be

Happy reading.

