Winter Reading

A new year is upon us, and with it the new Winter 2021 issue of National Affairs. Among the essays in this issue:

Casey Burgat and Matt Glassman on our politics after Trump

Richard Reinsch on why the republic is stronger than it looks

Jeremy Rozansky on precedent in the new Court

Michael McShane on home-schooling hybrids

Kay Hymowitz on the cultural contradictions of American education

Korok Ray on innovation and higher education

Howard Husock on the value of housing diversity

Martha Bayles on the Voice of America

Erika Bachiochi on real women’s equality

Ronald Dworkin on the helping professions

Jonathan Rauch on the value of professionalism

Elizabeth Corey on the dangers of “cultural humility”

Algis Valiunas on what American history used to be

All assured to help you wrestle with the quandaries of a complicated time. And here is where you can subscribe to also get the magazine in print.

Happy reading.