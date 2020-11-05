Wisconsin’s Voter Turnout Wasn’t Suspiciously High

Claims on social media that Wisconsin’s turnout was suspiciously high are wrong. Craig Gilbert of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel explains:

Some on Twitter and elsewhere getting hung up on whether turnout in WI was suspiciously high (almost 3.3M) given number of reg. voters on Nov. 1 (3.7K). But WI has election-registration, and historically 300-500K register on el. day.

So nothing crazy about WI turnout 1/3 — Craig Gilbert (@WisVoter) November 5, 2020

Growth in votes cast from 2016 to 2020 was a bit more than 10% statewide. That increase was highest in Repub counties, and in small counties Trump won by 20+ points.

Increase was lowest in the biggest Dem county, Milwaukee, where total votes cast went up just 4% — Craig Gilbert (@WisVoter) November 5, 2020