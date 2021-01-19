With the Biden Era Beginning, the Calls for Censorship and Restriction Get Louder

This weekend, on Brian Stelter’s alleged “media analysis” program, Reliable Sources, guest Alex Stamos yearned for cable and telecommunications companies to do to OAN and Newsmax what Amazon Web Services did to Parler — deem them too controversial or objectionable to be carried, and effectively shut them down.

“We have to turn down the capability of these conservative influencers to reach these huge audiences,” said Stamos, who is director of the Stanford Internet Observatory and formerly the chief security officer of Facebook. “There are people on YouTube for example that have a larger audience than daytime CNN.” (That sounds like more …