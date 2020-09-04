The Corner

Politics & Policy

Woke and Illegal Racial Quotas

By

According to this Bloomberg News story, woke companies are now adopting blatant racial quotas. The brief suggestion to the contrary in the news story notwithstanding, this is illegal (see the discussion of the case law for Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act in the various articles under the “Employment” section here). I look forward to the complaints that will be filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Department of Labor, as well as those by employees and applicants for employment themselves.

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

How They Lost

By
We have two months until Election Day. And ever since the national conventions, the campaigns have been in high gear. But the polls aren’t moving. Absent a military intervention from beyond our borders, or further natural disasters, we likely know everything necessary about our two contentious political parties ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

How They Lost

By
We have two months until Election Day. And ever since the national conventions, the campaigns have been in high gear. But the polls aren’t moving. Absent a military intervention from beyond our borders, or further natural disasters, we likely know everything necessary about our two contentious political parties ... Read More
U.S.

The Lives of the Martyrs

By
Left-wing militias are crisscrossing the country executing a “coordinated attack on law enforcement, on public property, and on private property,” says Attorney General Bill Barr. “And that can’t be tolerated.” Nonsense. Of course it can be tolerated. It is being tolerated. Bill Barr is tolerating it ... Read More
U.S.

The Lives of the Martyrs

By
Left-wing militias are crisscrossing the country executing a “coordinated attack on law enforcement, on public property, and on private property,” says Attorney General Bill Barr. “And that can’t be tolerated.” Nonsense. Of course it can be tolerated. It is being tolerated. Bill Barr is tolerating it ... Read More
Immigration

Immigration: Numbers Are of the Essence

By
Immigration was not a major theme of the recent Republican convention, but there was one sentence that caught my attention. In his speech on the first day of the event, Donald Trump Jr. said, “If Democrats really wanted to help minorities and underserved communities . . . they’d limit immigration to protect ... Read More
Immigration

Immigration: Numbers Are of the Essence

By
Immigration was not a major theme of the recent Republican convention, but there was one sentence that caught my attention. In his speech on the first day of the event, Donald Trump Jr. said, “If Democrats really wanted to help minorities and underserved communities . . . they’d limit immigration to protect ... Read More
U.S.

Why Joe Biden Really Went to Wisconsin

By
Joe Biden really didn’t seem to want to visit Wisconsin. Just two weeks ago, his campaign decided that it was simply too dangerous to accept the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in Milwaukee. If it were up to Biden, he wouldn’t have visited Kenosha and might not have even left his basement. He ... Read More
U.S.

Why Joe Biden Really Went to Wisconsin

By
Joe Biden really didn’t seem to want to visit Wisconsin. Just two weeks ago, his campaign decided that it was simply too dangerous to accept the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in Milwaukee. If it were up to Biden, he wouldn’t have visited Kenosha and might not have even left his basement. He ... Read More