Woke and Illegal Racial Quotas

According to this Bloomberg News story, woke companies are now adopting blatant racial quotas. The brief suggestion to the contrary in the news story notwithstanding, this is illegal (see the discussion of the case law for Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act in the various articles under the “Employment” section here). I look forward to the complaints that will be filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Department of Labor, as well as those by employees and applicants for employment themselves.

Roger Clegg serves on the board of the Center for Equal Opportunity, where he was formerly president and general counsel.