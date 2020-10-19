Woke Rugby

From the Guardian:

Transgender women will still be allowed to play women’s rugby at all non-international levels of the game in England for the foreseeable future, the Guardian can reveal, after the Rugby Football Union decided that more evidence was needed before implementing any ban.

Talk about burying the lede! Let’s imagine how the more accurate version might read:

Men presenting as women will still be allowed to play women’s rugby at all non-international levels of the game in England for the for seeable future, the Guardian can reveal, after the Rugby Football Union decided that more evidence was needed before implementing any ban.

The problem with male bodies crashing into female bodies in a notoriously dangerous sport such as rugby is glaring, yet “more evidence” is apparently needed. Has anyone put forward the slightest bit of evidence that men who undergo alterations to their sexual organs or who claim transgender status are literally, materially, physiologically female? Nope.

As Nicola Williams, a spokesperson for Fair Play for Women put it: “Everyone knows that in a rough sport like rugby it is dangerous for males to play against females. And if it’s not safe, it can never be fair either. The science is clear.”