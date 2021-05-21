‘Woke’ Values Boomerang on Coca-Cola

The world’s largest beverage company has come down from the virtue-signaling sugar high it got by becoming “Woke Coke.”

Consumers and distributors have forced it to sound a partial retreat from its role as a combatant in such left-wing culture wars as the battle against election-integrity laws.

An expose of Coca-Cola’s “diversity” training revealed it was using highly provocative slide presentations focused on the race of its employees. The company’s high-profile support for “social justice” causes has people wondering why it lobbied to weaken a bill banning U.S. firms from relying on Chinese forced labor. Now, consumer groups are holding the soft-drink …