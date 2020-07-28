Work, Family, and COVID Relief

I’ve joined a group of more distinguished conservatives in signing a letter urging Congress to consider expanding the tax credit for children and the earned income tax credit as they continue their work on the “Phase IV” COVID relief bill.

Speaking only for myself: These ideas make more sense than simply giving out additional $1,200 checks to most Americans. They address more discrete concerns — the potential damage the current crisis might do to labor-force participation in the one case, the strains on families on the other — and they are defensible as long-term policies.