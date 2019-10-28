World Medical Association Opposes Euthanasia, Supports Medical Conscience

After much pressure to go cowardly neutral on legalizing euthanasia, like a few other weak-kneed medical associations have, the World Medical Association has joined the AMA and reaffirmed its strong opposition to doctors killing patients. From the “Declaration on Euthanasia and Physician-Assisted Suicide:”

The WMA reiterates its strong commitment to the principles of medical ethics and that utmost respect has to be maintained for human life. Therefore, the WMA is firmly opposed to euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide.

The WMA also supports medical conscience rights to refuse all complicity and participation in killing patients in jurisdictions where it is legal — contrary to advocacy among prominent bioethicists and a pernicious court ruling in Ontario, Canada:

No physician should be forced to participate in euthanasia or assisted suicide, nor should any physician be obliged to make referral decisions to this end.

One of the crucial roles of professional associations is to maintain strong ethical boundaries. Hopefully, the WMA’s unequivocal stand will encourage other medical/nursing professional organizations to withstand the increasing pressure from George Soros-funded activists to abandon their sick patients to the lethal jab and prescription.