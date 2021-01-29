Worst of Both Worlds, Continued

Earlier today, in the grocery store, a guy bumped into me. What was particularly odd was that he was wearing two masks on his face . . . but both were below his nose. Clearly, this guy was not an anti-masker. He’s worried enough to wear two masks. But he’s not careful enough to keep either one above his nose, and thus his chin was doubly protected. And somehow he managed to not look where he was going and walk into me.

He’s a walking reminder to public-health experts that all the public-service announcements and awareness campaigns in the world just aren’t going to reach some people.