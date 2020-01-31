Would It Be Good or Bad If Student Loan Debt Could Be Discharged in Bankruptcy?

Federal law makes it difficult for those with large amounts of student-loan debt to discharge it through bankruptcy, but a recent decision by a judge in New York seems to clear the way for that to happen more easily. She allowed a law school grad who had accumulated over $200,000 in debt to escape from it, ruling that it posed “undue hardship.”

In today’s Martin Center article, I write about that case and its implications. My argument is that whether or not that ruling stands, our focus should be on how to prevent students from carelessly racking up huge loan amounts that they’ll have difficulty repaying.