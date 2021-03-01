Lyman Stone makes the case.
The Corner
Would Romney’s Child Poverty Plan Reduce Abortion Rates?
Recommended
Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions
The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries.
The Absurd Criticism of Rand Paul’s Rachel Levine Questioning
How likely is it that this dangerous ideological agenda is about to get worse?
Exclusive: 48 Senators Promise to Oppose Any Bill that Funds Abortion
Pro-life lawmakers pledge to resist spending bills that don’t include the Hyde amendment.
Cruz: Actually, It Is Constitutional to Impeach and Convict a Former President
Never mind how he voted.
What Happened to Officer Sicknick?
Democratic impeachment managers have a duty to explain how Officer Sicknick died.
Minnesota Nasty
Minneapolis is a nice city no longer.
The Latest
Hillary Clinton: Cuomo Sexual Harassment Allegations ‘Raise Serious Questions’
'I’m glad to see that there will be a full, independent, and thorough investigation,' the former senator from New York added.
Border Dems Warn Biden Border Policies Will Be 'Catastrophic for Our Party, for Our Country'
One lawmaker noted that the toll of the pandemic makes the border crossings that much more dangerous.
NY AG Receives Permission to Probe Cuomo Harassment Allegations
‘This is not a responsibility we take lightly as allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously,’ the attorney general said.
White House Declines to Release Virtual Visitor Logs
'He’s meeting with members of the Senate virtually today,' Psaki said. 'There, I’ve released it for you.'
New Orleans Archdiocese Asks Catholics to Avoid Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine
The Vatican previously issued guidelines which said it was 'morally acceptable' for Catholics to receive shots that used the cells for research.
The Most Scandalous Provision of the $1.9T Biden Boondoggle
It would be difficult to devise a targeted giveaway more likely to inspire popular outrage.