Would the Cops React the Same Way to a Potential Stabbing If It Involved White People?

One of the claims last week was that cops were quick to shoot in Columbus because it was a wild melee involving African-American teens. Well, here is a roughly comparable case earlier this month from Oneonta, N.Y., involving — as far as I can tell — white people (there is a photo of the man who was shot and killed, Tyler Green, in this story).

Advertisement

There is an effort to kick the knife away from Green after he falls, but otherwise it plays out very similarly to Columbus — it all happens very fast, and when Green disregards orders to drop the knife and is a threat to a child, cops shoot him without any Hollywood-movie attempt to fire at his extremities.

Here is the video (warning: it’s graphic):