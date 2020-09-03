Xi Orders Increased Tibet Repression to Fight ‘Splittism’

A giant screen shows news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping wearing a face mask, at a shopping area in Beijing, China, July 31, 2020. (Tingshu Wang/Reuters)

The Chinese Communist Party loathes all religion as competing with the government’s intent to force the people of China to give full and undivided fealty to the State. Falun Gong are arrested and organ harvested. Uyghur Muslims are placed in concentration camps, their women forcibly sterilized, and their children removed from homes for political indoctrination. Christian churches have been blown up and the social-credit system will soon socially excommunicate people faith if they dare attend church.

Tibet has been under this hegemonic boot since China invaded the country in 1950. But despite decades of repression, Tibetan Buddhism has not yet yielded to its own destruction, and indeed, the country continues to resist the occupiers. Now, the tyrant Xi Jinping has ordered his brutalizing forces to redouble their efforts to crush the supposed Buddhist threat of “splittism.” From the Reuters story:

China must build an “impregnable fortress” to maintain stability in Tibet, protect national unity and educate the masses in the struggle against “splittism”, President Xi Jinping told senior leaders, state media said on Saturday . . . At a senior Communist Party meeting on Tibet’s future governance, Xi lauded achievements made and praised frontline officials but said more efforts were needed to enrich, rejuvenate and strengthen unity in the region. Political and ideological education needed to be strengthened in Tibet’s schools in order to “plant the seeds of loving China in the depths of the hearts of every youth”, Xi said in remarks published by state news agency Xinhua. Pledging to build a “united, prosperous, civilised, harmonious and beautiful new, modern, socialist Tibet,” Xi said China needed to strengthen the role of the Communist Party in the territory and better integrate its ethnic groups. Tibetan Buddhism also needed to adapt to socialism and to Chinese conditions, he added.

Right. More communism. More repression. More cultural genocide. More destruction of Buddhist monasteries and jailing of monks and nuns. More self-immolations in protest. Just what the people of Tibet want and need.

The CCP intends to obliterate Tibetan Buddhism toward the end of committing cultural genocide against the ancient Tibetan way of life. Xi belongs in the dock at The Hague.

Free Tibet!