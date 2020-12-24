The Corner

Jay Nordlinger

As you can imagine, New York City is bereft of tourists this season. But some shops on Fifth Avenue are still getting dressed up. Behold Cartier:

How ’bout a shot of a window at Saks?

I do not spend much time at Cartier or Saks. But I do know the golf range. Check it out:

This year, the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center was supposed to be puny — kind of a pathetic, Charlie Brown-ish affair. I don’t know, looks all right to me.

Grand Central Terminal has a sole decoration, pretty much: clean, elegant, and just right:

A quick shot from a village on Long Island? The figure is familiar. But he is using an unaccustomed means of conveyance.

Merry Christmas!

