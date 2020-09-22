Yeah, but Actually

​Not entirely seriously, Conor Friedersdorf proposes:

https://twitter.com/conor64/status/1307431046229536770​​

Friedersdorf is merely musing aloud. But it’s worth pointing out that this position is, in effect, the originalist position. The argument against Roe v. Wade is not that the question of abortion should be decided by the Supreme Court, but that the Supreme Court ought to be silent on the question of abortion because the Constitution is silent on the question of abortion. Were Roe to be overturned, the issue would not be settled; it would be returned to the state legislatures, which would have “exclusive jurisdiction.” If creating a special “Supreme Court II” to play this role would push our judicial politics “closer to ideal,” imagine what returning the matter to the states might do!