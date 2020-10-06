The Corner

Media

Yes, Associated Press, There’s a Riot Goin’ On

By

Associated Press, once the standard bearer of journalistic integrity, has been corroding the use of clear and enlightening language for years now. Its newest surrender to newspeak has it instructing newspapers to ignore the meaning of “riot.”

“A riot is a wild or violent disturbance of the peace involving a group of people. The term riot suggests uncontrolled chaos and pandemonium,” a new AP guideline begins.

Comments

Not so. The word suggests — nay, it means — “a violent disturbance of the peace by a crowd.” By any definition, the rampaging leftist crowds — well, only around 10 percent or so — went looting and burning this summer qualify as “rioters.” The vandalism and criminality that was sparked by those protesting, or claiming to protest, the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis cost the insurance industry anywhere between 1 to 2 billion dollars — more than any other riots in modern history.

AP goes on:

Focusing on rioting and property destruction rather than underlying grievance has been used in the past to stigmatize broad swaths of people protesting against lynching, police brutality or for racial justice, going back to the urban uprisings of the 1960s.

The AP says you shouldn’t use a word because it distracts from the favored political narrative, as if both stories can’t be told at once. Or rather, because it doesn’t want one of the stories told.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun

Most Popular

U.S.

Gavin Newsom’s Art of the Diversion

By
‘After watching last night’s debate,” said California governor Gavin Newsom, “this signing can’t come too soon.” Newsom is referring to Assembly Bill 3121, which he signed into law last Wednesday. He was, apparently, deeply repelled by Trump’s “refusal” to denounce white-supremacist groups, even ... Read More
U.S.

Gavin Newsom’s Art of the Diversion

By
‘After watching last night’s debate,” said California governor Gavin Newsom, “this signing can’t come too soon.” Newsom is referring to Assembly Bill 3121, which he signed into law last Wednesday. He was, apparently, deeply repelled by Trump’s “refusal” to denounce white-supremacist groups, even ... Read More
Law & the Courts

To Save the Lie, Lie Some More

By
Slate's Mark Joseph Stern is upset by Justices Thomas and Alito, who have today issued a warning about a problem that has been obvious to everyone since at least 2015: https://twitter.com/mjs_DC/status/1313110698201841665 By "jaw-dropping rant," Stern means that Thomas and Alito outlined calmly why it ... Read More
Law & the Courts

To Save the Lie, Lie Some More

By
Slate's Mark Joseph Stern is upset by Justices Thomas and Alito, who have today issued a warning about a problem that has been obvious to everyone since at least 2015: https://twitter.com/mjs_DC/status/1313110698201841665 By "jaw-dropping rant," Stern means that Thomas and Alito outlined calmly why it ... Read More
Music

Iconic Rock Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65

By
Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist and founder of the eponymous rock group, died at age 65 on Tuesday of throat cancer. Van Halen's son Wolfgang announced the news in a Twitter post. "I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous ... Read More
Music

Iconic Rock Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65

By
Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist and founder of the eponymous rock group, died at age 65 on Tuesday of throat cancer. Van Halen's son Wolfgang announced the news in a Twitter post. "I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous ... Read More