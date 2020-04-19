The Corner

Law & the Courts

Yes, But Where Did She Go to Law School?

By

From Slate:

While the federal bench grows more homogeneous by the day, Democratic governors are diversifying their state judiciaries to an unprecedented degree. On Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, elevated Grace Helen Whitener to the state Supreme Court. Whitener is a disabled black lesbian who immigrated from Trinidad. She joins Inslee’s two other appointees: Raquel Montoya-Lewis, a Jewish Native American who previously served on tribal courts, and Mary Yu, an Asian-American Latina lesbian who officiated the first same-sex marriages in the state.

 

Comments

 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Welcome to the Real Russia Scandal

By
Here’s what we know: The Obama administration opened an investigation into the Republican Party’s presidential campaign during a highly contested election predominantly using dubious evidence that was paid for by the Democratic Party -- and that likely included Russian disinformation. Catherine Herridge at ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Welcome to the Real Russia Scandal

By
Here’s what we know: The Obama administration opened an investigation into the Republican Party’s presidential campaign during a highly contested election predominantly using dubious evidence that was paid for by the Democratic Party -- and that likely included Russian disinformation. Catherine Herridge at ... Read More
NR PLUS World

WHO Chief Tedros Has Got to Go

By &
If the deadly and destructive made-in-China COVID-19 crisis has a silver lining, it is this: The strengths and weaknesses of particular leaders, governments, and institutions around the world have been exposed by the pandemic, thus providing an impetus for reform. The World Health Organization (WHO) has come ... Read More
NR PLUS World

WHO Chief Tedros Has Got to Go

By &
If the deadly and destructive made-in-China COVID-19 crisis has a silver lining, it is this: The strengths and weaknesses of particular leaders, governments, and institutions around the world have been exposed by the pandemic, thus providing an impetus for reform. The World Health Organization (WHO) has come ... Read More