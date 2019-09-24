Yes, Elizabeth Warren Is Surging

She’s narrowly ahead in a new New Hampshire poll:

New Monmouth NH Dem poll Warren 27%

Biden 25%

Sanders 12%

Buttigieg 10%

Harris 3%

Booker 2%

Klobuchar 2%

Gabbard 2%

Steyer 2%

Yang 2%https://t.co/ZtBK2x7iTI — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) September 24, 2019

And has gained on Biden in Nevada:

Poll: More good news for Elizabeth Warren, within striking distance of Joe Biden in Nevada by @susanpage https://t.co/yK8LbUxGnD — Washington stories (@wash_stories) September 24, 2019

The latest round of early-state polling has finally shown a Biden sag that you would have expected a while ago given his performance issues, and has been very bad for Bernie Sanders, who is falling back into a clear third place.