Yes, Elizabeth Warren Is Surging

She’s narrowly ahead in a new New Hampshire poll:
New Monmouth NH Dem poll
Warren 27%
Biden 25%
Sanders 12%
Buttigieg 10%
Harris 3%
Booker 2%
Klobuchar 2%
Gabbard 2%
Steyer 2%
Yang 2%https://t.co/ZtBK2x7iTI
— Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) September 24, 2019
And has gained on Biden in Nevada:
Poll: More good news for Elizabeth Warren, within striking distance of Joe Biden in Nevada by @susanpage https://t.co/yK8LbUxGnD
— Washington stories (@wash_stories) September 24, 2019
The latest round of early-state polling has finally shown a Biden sag that you would have expected a while ago given his performance issues, and has been very bad for Bernie Sanders, who is falling back into a clear third place.