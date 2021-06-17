Yes, Indeed — Thanks Mitch McConnell for Sparing Us Justice Garland

President Barack Obama waves after Judge Merrick Garland’s remarks after announcing Garland as his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House, March 16, 2016. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Senator McConnell fought the good fight when he kept the Senate from taking up the nomination of Merrick Garland to fill the Supreme Court vacancy when Justice Scalia died. He ignored the slings and arrows of leftist talk. We don’t often see that from GOP leaders.

As William Jacobson notes in this Legal Insurrection post, Garland is now Biden’s attorney general and is gleefully taking on the role of Grand Inquisitor as the feds open their offensive against “domestic terrorism.”

Garland was supposedly a “moderate” pick for the Court, but he seems indistinguishable from all the other zealots around Biden who are intent on using federal power to crush all opposition. He says, “We must not only bring our federal resources to bear; we must adopt a broader, societal response to tackle the problem’s deeper roots.”

To “progressives,” the problem is that some Americans don’t want their omnipotent government. They’d like to tackle that.

Jacobson concludes, “It’s pretty clear what is going on here. Team Obama, which weaponized the IRS against political enemies, is running the show, and the guy they wanted on the Supreme Court now is leading the charge at DOJ. Garland is a functionary in this regard, anyone Biden nominated for Attorney General would do the same. But we are much better off grappling with Merrick Garland as Attorney General for a few years, than with Merrick Garland for life on the Supreme Court. We don’t need a functionary on the Supreme Court.”