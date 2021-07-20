‘Yes, Remember the Alamo’

I wrote today about the new book that tries to debunk the Alamo:

If there are legitimate disputes over the historical record, it’s really not hard to understand why a badly outnumbered garrison of men who fought ferociously against a government force almost to the last man and provided a rallying cry for a rebellion that quickly swept to success occupies an outsize place in our imagination.

Especially given that two of the most famous Americans of the time, Davy Crockett and Jim Bowie, died there.

Such an event is inevitably catnip for myth-making, but even when stripped down to its essence, the Alamo and the aftermath were truly extraordinary.