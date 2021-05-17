Yes, Take UFOs Seriously

Marco Rubio was trending on Twitter a little while ago for saying during this 60 Minutes segment on UFOs that the government should take this seriously and try to figure it out. Of course, he’s right. Other UFO obsessives will have to tell us how much the 60 Minutes segment added to our knowledge (paging Andrew Stuttaford), since I believe the videos were already out there, but having credible people on camera talking about what they’ve experienced directly definitely moves the public debate.

(It’s a sign of the times, by the way, that a 60 Minutes report on UFOs is more reliable than a 60 Minutes report on the pandemic policies of a major state.)