The Corner

World

Yesterday in Cuba

By
Cuban dissident Óscar Elías Biscet walks with his wife, Elsa Morejón, as he flashes a victory sign to reporters after meeting former U.S. president Jimmy Carter in Havana, March 30, 2011. (Desmond Boylan / Reuters)

I have an Impromptus column today, touching on an array of issues, as usual — most of them touchy. I begin with the issue of presidential pardons (and commutations). Rod Blagojevich, a former governor of Illinois, and a former contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice, is the latest to receive clemency. Upon his release, he said, “If you’re asking what my party affiliation is, I’m a Trumpocrat.”

If you can stand some more talk about Wednesday night’s Democratic debate, I have some of that. Plus talk about the Defense Department, abortion, music, and more.

On the Corner today, I wanted to mention Óscar Biscet, with whom National Review readers are well familiar. Óscar Elías Biscet is a Cuban physician and democracy leader. He was imprisoned for a total of twelve years. In 2007, George W. Bush awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in absentia. That was a huge service: to Biscet himself; to the Cuban democracy movement; and to human rights in general.

What political prisoners want most is to be remembered; what their persecutors want most is that the prisoners be forgotten.

Thanks to international pressure, Biscet was released in 2011. I immediately interviewed him, here. In 2016, Bush was able to hang the medal around Biscet’s neck personally, in a ceremony held in Dallas.

Yesterday, Biscet was arrested again. They broke in at 7:30 in the morning and ransacked his home. They confiscated computers and anything else they liked. They drove him off somewhere, as they are infamous for doing. Meanwhile, his wife, Elsa Morejón, and friends were able to notify the broader world: “Biscet is missing.”

Supporters of Cuban democracy in Washington and elsewhere were able to amplify the news further. They let the regime know that people were watching, including some important people (U.S. senators and the like).

Comments

That afternoon, Biscet was returned home.

Yesterday’s episode was a reminder of the arbitrariness of dictatorial rule. They can swoop in anytime for any reason, or no reason at all. It was a reminder of the vulnerability of democracy campaigners. And of the importance of paying attention, to the extent possible.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Bill Barr Derangement Syndrome

By
Can the republic survive Attorney General William Barr? That’s the question that has seized the media and center-left, which have worked themselves into a full-blown panic over an attorney general who is, inarguably, a serious legal figure and one of the adults in the room late in President Trump’s first ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Bill Barr Derangement Syndrome

By
Can the republic survive Attorney General William Barr? That’s the question that has seized the media and center-left, which have worked themselves into a full-blown panic over an attorney general who is, inarguably, a serious legal figure and one of the adults in the room late in President Trump’s first ... Read More
Elections

RIP Bloomberg 2020

By
I thought that Bloomberg’s confused half-defense of stop-and-frisk was going to be his low point. Well. His torturous response on his lawsuits and NDAs was truly awful -- beyond incompetent. I wouldn’t be surprised if this were the end of Bloomberg 2020. Read More
Elections

RIP Bloomberg 2020

By
I thought that Bloomberg’s confused half-defense of stop-and-frisk was going to be his low point. Well. His torturous response on his lawsuits and NDAs was truly awful -- beyond incompetent. I wouldn’t be surprised if this were the end of Bloomberg 2020. Read More
Elections

At the Debate, Only Losers

By
To be honest, I’d almost forgotten what they were like. Wednesday’s Democratic presidential primary debate was revealing: Mike Bloomberg was revealed to be unprepared, something for which a man with his resources has no possible excuse; Amy Klobuchar was revealed to be a stammering daisy, her big moment ... Read More
Elections

At the Debate, Only Losers

By
To be honest, I’d almost forgotten what they were like. Wednesday’s Democratic presidential primary debate was revealing: Mike Bloomberg was revealed to be unprepared, something for which a man with his resources has no possible excuse; Amy Klobuchar was revealed to be a stammering daisy, her big moment ... Read More
Elections

Trouble in the Workers’ Paradise

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is precisely the sort of campaign surrogate you want, especially if you are Bernie Sanders: She is young, energetic, charismatic, popular (with the people she needs to be popular with, anyway), and, happily, currently ineligible to run for the presidency ... Read More
Elections

Trouble in the Workers’ Paradise

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is precisely the sort of campaign surrogate you want, especially if you are Bernie Sanders: She is young, energetic, charismatic, popular (with the people she needs to be popular with, anyway), and, happily, currently ineligible to run for the presidency ... Read More