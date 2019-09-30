Yet Another Shameful Smear of Bill Barr

The Corner

Bill Barr has no connection to the Ukraine story, except Trump mentioned him on the Zelinksy call, unbeknownst to Barr. The president never followed up with his attorney general. The Justice department’s Office of Legal Counsel did issue an opinion saying that the whistleblower complaint didn’t have to be handed over to Congress, but it was correct as a matter of law. No matter. Barr is in the cross-hairs, with a New York Times op-ed over the weekend, for instance, asking not whether he’s corrupt, but how corrupt. This is a shameful smear, but the good news is that, by now, Barr has to be used to it.

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. 

