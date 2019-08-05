The Corner

U.S.

‘You and Your Kind’

By
Gun advocates carry firearms and hold signs during an open carry firearm rally on the sidelines of the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting in Dallas, Texas, May 5, 2018. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)

In response to The New York Post’s ‘Assault Weapons’ Editorial Is Nonsensical

Charlie, it is true that New York City has very strict gun-control laws. It adopted them in the early 20th century during a wave of anti-immigrant hysteria.

From the New York Times:

In 1911, the first person convicted for illegal gun possession under New York’s Sullivan law was Marino Rossi, who was arrested in Manhattan on his way to New Haven from Newark. Mr. Rossi maintained that he had been cautioned by friends to carry his .38-caliber revolver for protection against Italian gangsters. To which the judge, after considering Mr. Rossi’s testimony that “it was the custom of yourself as well as your countrymen to carry guns,” declared: “It is unfortunate that this is the custom with you and your kind, and that fact, combined with your irascible nature, furnishes much of the criminal business in this country.” The judge, who was not of Italian descent, sentenced Mr. Rossi to a year in Sing Sing.

New York had also seen a series of hysteria-inducing public shootings, including one at Gramercy Park.

Two observations:

One, New York City’s strict gun-control laws did nothing to prevent the city from sliding into crime and chaos in the pre-Giuliani era. Since the Giuliani era, New York City has been doing better than most big U.S. cities on the crime front. Why that is the case is difficult to say, but economic and social changes in the city probably are more significant causes than the city’s gun-control laws, which have remained largely the same through periods of relatively high crime and relatively low crime.

Comments

Two, enforcement is another matter. Give New York this much: For a long time, it actually enforced its gun laws. Unlike some other big U.S. cities, those caught with an illegal firearm in New York stood an excellent chance of spending a year or two in jail. Or at least that was the case: As Jarrett Murphy writes at the Trace (“an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to shining a light on America’s gun violence crisis”), in the 1990s about 40 percent of New York gun-offense arrests ended in conviction. From 2009 to 2016, that number was down to 18 percent. When four out of five of those arrested with illegal firearms go free, you have a problem of institutional failure.

Those firearms cases are hard to make. They take a great deal of work and generate few headlines. They don’t make a lot of careers. Leaning on licensed firearms dealers and those who do business with them is, from the bureaucratic point of view, relatively easy.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Sports

U.S. Women’s Soccer Outearned the Men

By
In the aftermath of an impressive World Cup win for the U.S. Women’s Soccer team, the players and their fans grew increasingly lurid in demanding “equal pay” with the men’s team -- echoing the grievances aired in the team’s lawsuit against U.S Soccer for alleged sex discrimination. The gambit reached ... Read More
Law & the Courts

‘The Devil Made Me Do It’

By
One of the most bizarre court-reported court cases in American history is a little-known decision out of the Western District of Pennsylvania. It's called Mayo v. Satan and his staff. The case dismisses a civil-rights action brought by a man named Gerald Mayo, who alleged "that Satan has on numerous occasions ... Read More
Culture

Was It For This?

By
Dan Hitchens wrote a little essay for First Things that wakes up your imagination. He writes that the Soviet revolution was undone partly by the acknowledgements of its own crimes and concessions to reality. The Stalinist terrors were regretted and, not much later, the beliefs on which they were based were ... Read More
White House

Obstruction? There Was No Obstruction.

By
Notwithstanding last week’s catastrophic appearances by former special counsel Robert Mueller and House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s nervousness about impeachment, 118 die-hard Democrats (plus renegade former Republican Justin Amash of Michigan), are hell-bent on prying President Donald J. Trump from the White ... Read More
Elections

For the Democrats, It’s Winnowing Time

By
Winnow: verb. To expose (grain or other substances) to the wind or to a current of air so that the lighter particles (as chaff or other refuse matter) are separated or blown away. — Oxford English Dictionary It is time to dust off this marvelously appropriate verb for its quadrennial use to describe the ... Read More