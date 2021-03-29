The Biden administration, according to Axios, is basically projecting more than 20,000 UACs every month from May through September. The previous high in any month was 11,475 at the height of the 2019 crisis. This is insane.
The Corner
You Can’t Exaggerate How off-the-Charts the Numbers Are at the Border
Recommended
The Real Reasons the U.S. Can’t Win Wars Anymore
A response to Bing West.
Clarence Thomas Delivers Decisive Ruling in Religious-Free-Speech Case
Monday was a bad day in court for universities and other serial violators of the First Amendment.
The Most Scandalous Provision of the $1.9T Biden Boondoggle
It would be difficult to devise a targeted giveaway more likely to inspire popular outrage.
Good News about the Pfizer Vaccine
Pfizer’s effectiveness against the Brazilian, U.K., and South African variants is encouraging news.
Guess Who Just Admitted Harris and Becerra Violated the First Amendment
Surprising briefs emerge in a First Amendment case before the Supreme Court.
Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions
The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries.
The Latest
Time for Americans to Take Back Power from Teachers' Unions
In Oakland, dozens of schools had to scrap reopening plans because teachers refused to show up to work.
Is Iran Being Turned into a Chinese Gas Station?
Or is this recently announced investment deal sheer propaganda?
The Voter-Suppression Lie
It’s not ‘Jim Crow’ to require ID, to expand weekend voting, or to provide food and drink for the general public near polling places.
The Mayor of Charlottesville Is Wrong About Her City
Charlottesville, Va., mayor Nikuyah Walker apparently loathes the city and its people, who elected her. As a city resident, I think she’s wrong.
Treat Money-Market Funds Like Banks
The COVID-19 market meltdown highlights the risks of prime-money-market funds.
The CDC Extends Its Illegal, Ineffective Eviction Moratorium
The policy doesn’t work and the agency doesn’t have the power to extend it. So what is the CDC doing?